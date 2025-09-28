Nepal script history with T20I triumph over West Indies: Details

Team Nepal has created history by defeating West Indies by 19 runs in the opening T20I in Sharjah. The victory is a major milestone for the country as it marks their first-ever win against a Full Member across all formats. The match was even more special as it was Nepal's first T20I against West Indies and the start of their first bilateral series against a Full Member.

Team effort A complete team effort from Nepal Nepal's victory over West Indies was a complete team effort. Six of their batters hit at least one six, while as many bowlers took at least one wicket. Their fielding was also top-notch. Despite losing both openers early on, Kushal Malla (30) and captain Rohit Paudel (38) provided some stability with their partnership. Though Jason Holder (4/20) and Navin Bidaisee (3/29) shared seven wickets, Nepal finished at 148/8.

Chase challenges How did the chase pan out? The West Indies started their chase with Kyle Mayers hitting a four off the first ball. However, things went downhill from there as Bhurtel's direct hit ran Mayers out in the second over. Despite Ackeem Auguste's two sixes, he too fell inside the powerplay. The Nepal spinners then spun a web around the West Indies batters, leaving them needing 93 from the last 10 overs on a tricky pitch for shot-making.

Fielding impact Airee's brilliance helped Nepal Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee was instrumental in sending back Keacy Carty with a brilliant fielding effort. Carty had set off for a non-existent single after pushing the ball toward covers. His partner sent him back but he couldn't beat Airee's bullet throw. Despite dropping Hosein twice in two balls in the 18th over, Nepal managed to remove him in the following over. WI were eventually restricted to 129/9 with Bidaisee (22) being their only batter to score over 20.