Trophy drama loading? Naqvi to attend Women's Asia Cup final
What's the story
The final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 could see another potential trophy controversy involving Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president. According to a report by Geo Super, Naqvi is likely to be present at the final match on September 13 as the chief guest for its closing ceremony. His presence could spark another highly publicized moment if Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team wins the tournament.
Previous incident
Recap of the Men's Asia Cup trophy controversy
Naqvi's presence at the Women's Asia Cup final comes a year after a public trophy controversy during the Men's Asia Cup.
After India defeated Pakistan in the final held in UAE, there was a delay in the trophy presentation as discussions continued over who would hand over the silverware to champions.
Eventually, India chose not to accept it from Naqvi, leading to players celebrating their victory without receiving their silverware.
Current standings
India's unbeaten run in Women's Asia Cup 2026
India have been on a roll in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, having already qualified for the semi-finals without losing a match.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side started their campaign with a win over Thailand and then registered convincing victories against Hong Kong and Pakistan.
India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan was particularly impressive as they bowled out their opponents for just 55 runs.
Future implications
What if India win the Women's Asia Cup?
If India win the Women's Asia Cup and lift the trophy, Naqvi could be involved in the presentation again.
This would put the spotlight on Indian players and BCCI's stance on whether they would accept silverware from ACC president.
No official decision has been announced about how Indian women's team would approach such a situation, but it could make September 13 final one of tournament's most closely watched moments.