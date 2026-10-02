Asian Games: ACC president Naqvi to skip men's cricket final
What's the story
Mohsin Naqvi, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will not be attending the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated men's gold-medal match between India and Pakistan on Saturday, as per Cricbuzz. The ACC confirmed Naqvi's absence in a statement released on Friday, wishing all four participating teams well for their respective matches.
Personal commitments
Naqvi's statement on Asian Games
Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will miss the event due to prior commitments.
He said, "Wishing all participants the very best ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal matches at the Asian Games 2026. Commitments will keep me away from Nagoya, but I will be looking forward to some thrilling action."
Diplomatic relations
Indian team unlikely to receive medals from Naqvi
Naqvi's absence comes after a recent controversy where the Indian women's cricket team refused to accept a trophy from him after winning the T20 Asia Cup.
The decision on who presents the medals is jointly made by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and Asian Para Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC).
Given India and Japan's close diplomatic ties, it is unlikely that Japanese authorities would allow a situation that could create complications for the Indian team.
Previous incidents
India refused to accept Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi
Naqvi has been at the center of trophy presentation controversies before.
In last year's Men's Asia Cup, the Indian team had refused to accept the trophy from him.
The same incident was repeated earlier this year when Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team also walked away without taking any silverware with Naqvi present on stage.