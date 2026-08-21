Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques slams century for Portugal: Stats 

The 39-year-old Henriques, who played 44 times for Australia across formats between 2009 and 2021, recently switched his international allegiance to Portugal.

He was immediately appointed as the captain of their World Cup qualification campaign.

Henriques's first three scores in Portugal colors are 66*, 1, and 111.

Despite not scoring an international hundred during his time with Australia, he has made an immediate impact for Portugal by becoming the country's third centurion in T20Is.