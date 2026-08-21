Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques slams century for Portugal: Stats
What's the story
Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has made a stunning start to his new international career with Portugal, scoring his maiden T20I century. The all-rounder scored an impressive 111 off just 51 balls against Czechia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland. His explosive innings included 12 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 217.
Match details
Henriques guides Portugal to a comprehensive win
Henriques's century helped Portugal post a total of 211/6 before rain interrupted the game.
At the time of interruption, Czechia was struggling at 24/5 after 8.5 overs.
Under the DLS method, Portugal eventually won by a whopping 91 runs.
This victory marked Portugal's fourth consecutive win in the tournament and kept their hopes alive for qualifying for the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Career transition
Henriques shines in his 2nd international stint
The 39-year-old Henriques, who played 44 times for Australia across formats between 2009 and 2021, recently switched his international allegiance to Portugal.
He was immediately appointed as the captain of their World Cup qualification campaign.
Henriques's first three scores in Portugal colors are 66*, 1, and 111.
Despite not scoring an international hundred during his time with Australia, he has made an immediate impact for Portugal by becoming the country's third centurion in T20Is.
Journey
Henriques hopes to lead Portugal to T20 World Cup
Born in Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, Henriques moved to Australia as a child and went through the entire Australian pathway.
He captained Australia at the 2006 Under-19 World Cup before eventually playing four Tests, 16 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for the senior national side.
His last appearance for Australia came in 2021.
Now with Portugal, Henriques hopes to replicate Italy's success story of qualifying for the T20 World Cup, with another former Australian international Joe Burns playing a key role.
T20 stats
Maiden T20 ton for Henriques
As per Cricinfo, Henriques slammed his maiden T20 ton, as he also owns 28 fifties.
Overall, the veteran has raced to 5,925 runs from 304 games at an average of 27.05 and a strike rate of 128.55.
His tally also includes 120 wickets at an economy of 8.21.
A three-time Big Bash League champion, Henriques is the highest-capped player in the BBL men's with 154 caps to his name.