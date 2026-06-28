ZIM vs BAN: Mominul Haque slams his 28th half-century (Tests)

Runs

8th fifty-plus score against Zimbabwe for Mominul

Mominul's 60 came off 81 balls. He slammed 12 fours. With this knock, he has raced to 5,118 runs from 78 matches (144 innings) at 38.19. He struck his 28th fifty besides owning 13 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Zimbabwe, Mominul now owns 953 runs from 11 matches (18 innings) at 56.05. He struck his 8th fifty-plus score (100s: 3, 50s: 5).