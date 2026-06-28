ZIM vs BAN: Mominul Haque slams his 28th half-century (Tests)
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket team batter Mominul Haque scored a fine 60-run knock on Day 1 versus Zimbabwe in the one-off Test being held in Harare. Mominul was the top scorer for his side. Notably, visitors Bangladesh were folded for a paltry score of 140 in 47.2 overs. Newman Nyamhuri's 4/61 from 12.2 overs made the difference. Here are further details and stats.
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A solid 77-run stand between Mominul and Shanto
Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy early (6/1) before Mominul joined Shadman Islam. A 30-run stand was added between the two. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto came in and alongside Mominul added 77 runs before the latter perished to Nyamhuri. It was a composed knock from Mominul.
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8th fifty-plus score against Zimbabwe for Mominul
Mominul's 60 came off 81 balls. He slammed 12 fours. With this knock, he has raced to 5,118 runs from 78 matches (144 innings) at 38.19. He struck his 28th fifty besides owning 13 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Zimbabwe, Mominul now owns 953 runs from 11 matches (18 innings) at 56.05. He struck his 8th fifty-plus score (100s: 3, 50s: 5).
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54th First-Class fifty for Mominul
Mominul now owns 10, 842 runs from 165 First-Class matches (289 innings) at an average of close to 40. He smashed his 54th FC fifty, besides owning 29 centuries.