'Nitish Kumar Reddy can be a successful all-rounder': Morne Morkel
What's the story
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has praised young seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, saying he has everything needed to be a successful player in all departments. Morkel stressed that if given a clear role and consistent opportunities, Reddy can excel. The coach's comments come after Reddy's impressive performance in the second and third T20Is against Afghanistan earlier this month.
Comeback performance
Reddy's impressive return from injury
After a quadriceps injury layoff, Reddy made a strong comeback by taking six wickets in the second and third T20Is against Afghanistan.
Although he looked a bit rusty in his first match on September 13, the young bowler quickly found his rhythm in the next games.
However, he is yet to make an impact with his batting skills.
Future prospects
Reddy withdrawn from Asian Games squad
Despite his impressive performance, Reddy was withdrawn from the Asian Games Men's T20 squad.
The decision was taken to give him much-needed game time in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.
Speaking to reporters, Morkel said that their aim with Reddy is to help him become consistent and do the basics as best as possible.
Development strategy
Morkel emphasizes developing Reddy
Morkel stressed the importance of giving Reddy opportunities to learn and grow as a player.
He said, "Luckily, we do have a bit of time now, and it will be great for Indian cricket if we can keep on developing him."
The coach also highlighted that it's important to manage Reddy well by giving him a simple role in terms of what he needs to do for the team.
Fitness assurance
Concerns over player fitness addressed
Morkel also addressed concerns over player fitness, a recurring theme of late.
He assured that the team's management is working with medical staff to monitor workloads and ensure key all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana return to peak fitness.
Despite their injuries, Morkel remains confident in India's bench strength, saying "we've got fantastic backup in the wings."
Match prediction
Morkel predicts high-scoring contest at Greenfield International Stadium
Morkel also predicted a high-scoring contest at the Greenfield International Stadium, based on his observations during training.
He said, "The guys said that the new ball was a bit challenging, but after that, there are still good surfaces to bat on."
The coach expects an exciting game between bat and ball as both teams play an aggressive brand of cricket.