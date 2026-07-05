Morocco knock out Canada to reach World Cup quarter-finals: Stats

Game strategy

Ounahi's goal gives Morocco lead in 2nd half

The match was marked by a flurry of yellow cards and missed opportunities. Canada started strong but failed to capitalize on their chances, with Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou being the busier of the two keepers. Morocco lost their star striker Ismael Saibari to injury in just 22 minutes. However, Ounahi stepped up in the second half, scoring after being set up by Achraf Hakimi from a free-kick.