Morocco knock out Canada to reach World Cup quarter-finals: Stats
What's the story
Morocco have knocked co-hosts Canada out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, winning their Round of 16 match 3-0 at Houston. Azzedine Ounahi scored two goals while Soufiane Rahimi added a third to send the Atlas Lions into the quarter-finals. The victory comes as a major achievement for Morocco, who are now one step closer to their second consecutive semi-final appearance.
Game strategy
Ounahi's goal gives Morocco lead in 2nd half
The match was marked by a flurry of yellow cards and missed opportunities. Canada started strong but failed to capitalize on their chances, with Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou being the busier of the two keepers. Morocco lost their star striker Ismael Saibari to injury in just 22 minutes. However, Ounahi stepped up in the second half, scoring after being set up by Achraf Hakimi from a free-kick.
Match highlights
Rahimi seals the win for Morocco
Ounahi scored his second goal in the 82nd minute, finishing off a swift counter-attack set up by Brahim Diaz. Rahimi added a third in injury time to seal the win for Morocco. Diaz made his 2nd assist. The match was marked by aggressive play with referee Michael Oliver showing yellow cards to six players in the first half alone.
Upcoming match
What next for Morocco?
Morocco will face either France or Paraguay in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The match could provide an opportunity for Morocco to avenge their semi-final defeat against France in Qatar. Despite the loss, Canada can hold their heads high as they made it to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in history.
Do you know?
Key records for Diaz and Morocco
As per Squawka, Diaz has now provided more assists than any other African player in World Cup history (4). Morocco have had six different goalscorers at the 2026 World Cup. It's more than any other previous World Cup tournaments. Morocco have won as many World Cup knockout stage games as every other African nation combined (4).
Information
CAF teams have now scored 51 goals at 2026 WC
As per Opta, CAF teams have now scored 51 goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They are only the second confederation to see their national teams score 50+ goals in a single World Cup, along with UEFA (21 times).
Records
Key records for Mazraoui and Rahimi
Noussair Mazraoui became only the second Morocco player to win 10+ duels (11) make 10+ clearances (10) in a FIFA World Cup match. The other was record appearance holder Noureddine Naybet in 1998 vs Norway (12 duels won, 15 clearances). Rahimi has been involved in three goals in five FIFA World Cup appearances (2 goals, 1 assist), all as a sub. It's the most goal involvements by an African player who has never started a game in World Cup history.
Information
Canada sign off on a high
Canada entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup having lost all six of their previous World Cup matches, scoring only two goals. They earned two wins and a draw in five matches at this year's competition, scoring nine goals.