A look at pairs with most 100-plus partnerships in ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly top the list with a staggering 26 century stands in ODIs.

The two former Indian openers batted together in 176 innings and collected 8,227 runs at an average of 47.55. No other pair has even 6,000 runs in this format.

They also have 29 half-century stands to their name, with their best partnership being 258 runs.