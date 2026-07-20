A look at pairs with most 100-plus partnerships in ODIs
What's the story
Veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again shone for India in ODIs, their only active format. While Rohit hammered a majestic ton, Kohli scored a well-made 74 against England at Lord's. The duo added 113 runs for the second wicket as India fell 27 runs short while chasing 388. Here are the pairs with the most century partnerships in ODIs.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly: 26
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly top the list with a staggering 26 century stands in ODIs.
The two former Indian openers batted together in 176 innings and collected 8,227 runs at an average of 47.55. No other pair has even 6,000 runs in this format.
They also have 29 half-century stands to their name, with their best partnership being 258 runs.
#2
Kohli and Rohit: 21
At Lord's, Kohli and Rohit recorded their 21st century stand in the format. Over the years, the two have powered India to several monumental victories.
Batting together in 104 ODI innings, Kohli and Rohit have tallied 5,792 runs at an incredible average of 59.1. They also have 18 half-centuries.
Their highest partnership of 246 runs came in 2018 against the West Indies.
#3
Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara: 20
Kohli and Rohit broke a tie with Sri Lankan pair of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara, who have 20 century stands in ODI history.
Their conversion rate was outstanding as they recorded 19 half-century stands.
Batting in 108 ODIs together, the Lankan duo amassed 5,475 runs at an average of 53.67. Their best partnership reads 210*.