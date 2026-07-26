Batters with most 50-plus scores before turning 16 (internationals)

According to Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi now has the most 50-plus scores before turning 16 in men's internationals. His maiden half-century came in the series opener against Zimbabwe.

At 15 years and 118 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest half-centurion in T20Is. He broke Louis Bruce's record for Gibraltar against Malta in 2021.

Sooryavanshi also became the youngest player with an international fifty (Full Members).