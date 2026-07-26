Batters with most 50-plus scores before turning 16 (internationals)
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, showed his class with another half-century in international cricket. The Indian batter scored a resounding 81 in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Thanks to his exploits, the visitors reached 192/5 in 20 overs on a sticky surface. Sooryavanshi scored his second half-century in international cricket, the most for a batter before turning 16.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India): 2
According to Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi now has the most 50-plus scores before turning 16 in men's internationals. His maiden half-century came in the series opener against Zimbabwe.
At 15 years and 118 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest half-centurion in T20Is. He broke Louis Bruce's record for Gibraltar against Malta in 2021.
Sooryavanshi also became the youngest player with an international fifty (Full Members).
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Kushal Malla (Nepal): 1
In the 3rd T20I, Sooryavanshi broke a tie with Nepal's Kushal Malla, who scored an ODI half-century against the USA in 2020. At 15 years and 30 days, Malla scored 50 off 51 balls in Kirtipur. It was his maiden ODI appearance.
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Sooryavanshi eyes this record
Sooryavanshi can still become the youngest centurion in international cricket. The current record is held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who scored an ODI ton aged 16 years and 217 days against Sri Lanka in 1996.