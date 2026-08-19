Which batter has recorded most 50-plus Test scores without hundred? 

Dickwella tops this list by a significant margin.

He now has 23 fifties to his name, with a highest score of 96 runs in Test matches.

Though the southpaw has touched the 80-run mark six times across 98 innings, the three-figure mark remains elusive for him.

Dickwella's tally of 2837 Test runs at 31.28 is the second-most for any batter without a hundred.