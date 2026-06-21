Listing batters with most 50+ scores for India in ODIs
What's the story
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap. He scored a brilliant 79 off 69 balls in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The innings was laced with nine fours and three sixes, helping India chase down a target of 219 runs. With this knock, Rohit has now registered his 95th 50-plus score in ODIs. On this note, we look at the batters with the most 50-plus scores for India in ODIs.
#4
Rahul Dravid - 94 scores
With 94 such scores, Rahul Dravid held the third spot on this list before Rohit went past him. The batting legend, who made his ODI debut in 1996 against Sri Lanka, retired with 10,768 runs across 340 matches for India at an average of 39.15. His tally includes 12 tons and 82 fifties. Dravid played his final ODI match in 2011.
#3
Rohit Sharma - 95 scores
Rohit, who is now third on this list, made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007. He has since gone on to score 33 centuries and 62 fifties in 277 innings across 285 ODIs. This results in 95 scores of 50-plus. While Rohit has tallied three ODI double-tons, no other batter has multiple such scores. Rohit, who has raced to 11,720 ODI runs at 48.83, also owns the most sixes in the format (363).
#2
Virat Kohli - 131 scores
The talismanic Virat Kohli takes the second spot on this list, having breached the 50-run mark 131 times. Kohli, who has clocked 54 ODI hundreds, is the only player with over 50 ODI tons in the format. His tally also includes 77 half-centuries. In a stellar career, Kohli has so far racked up 14,797 runs from 311 ODIs at an incredible average of 58.71. The Indian ace is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the format.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar - 145 scores
Sachin Tendulkar leads both India and the world in terms of 50-plus scores in ODI cricket. He has touched the landmark as many as 145 times. Across his stellar career, Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs across 463 games at 44.83, smashing 49 centuries with a top score of 200*. No other batter even touched the 15,000-run landmark. Tendulkar, who played this format between 1989 and 2012, has also tallied 96 fifties.