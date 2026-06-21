Rohit Sharma is third on this elite list (Image credit: X/@BCCI)

Listing batters with most 50+ scores for India in ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:52 pm Jun 21, 202602:52 pm

What's the story

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap. He scored a brilliant 79 off 69 balls in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The innings was laced with nine fours and three sixes, helping India chase down a target of 219 runs. With this knock, Rohit has now registered his 95th 50-plus score in ODIs. On this note, we look at the batters with the most 50-plus scores for India in ODIs.