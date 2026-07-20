Listing most expensive spells by Indian bowlers in ODI cricket
What's the story
Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar had a hard time in the third and deciding ODI against England at Lord's. He conceded a whopping 97 runs in his allotted 10 overs without claiming a single wicket. The pacer was smashed all over the park as the Brits clinched the series decider. On this note, we look at the most expensive spells by Indian bowlers in ODI cricket.
#3
0/97 - Gurnoor Brar vs England, 2026
Brar's misery in the aforementioned Lord's ODI takes the third spot on this list.
The pacer also bowled 20 dot balls but went for big runs toward the end.
One of his overs even went for 19 runs as he finished with 0/97 (10 overs).
Coming to the game, England posted a mammoth total of 387/3 while batting first, with Ben Duckett (141) and Jacob Bethell (91) leading the charge.
Despite India's valiant chase, they lost by 27 runs.
#2
1/102 - Vinay Kumar vs Australia, 2013
Chasing a massive 384 in the 2013 Bengaluru ODI, Australia put up a solid effort but could only manage 326/10 in 45.1 overs.
Former Indian pacer R Vinay Kumar was hit all over the stadium that day.
Despite getting the key wicket of Glenn Maxwell, Kumar finished with 1/109 across nine overs (20 dot balls).
Notably, this turned out to be Kumar's final international game for Team India.
#1
1/106 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs South Africa, 2015
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops this unwanted list as he went for plenty in the 2015 Wankhede affair against South Africa.
The visitors went on to hammer 438/4 while batting first - the highest ODI total against India to date.
The innings was powered by brilliant centuries from Quinton de Kock (109), Faf du Plessis (133), and AB de Villiers (119).
Though Bhuvneshwar trapped de Villiers in the 47th over and even bowled 24 dot balls, his overall figures were forgettable (1/106 from 10 overs).
South Africa went on to win the match by 214 runs.