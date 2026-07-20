Listing most expensive spells by Indian bowlers in ODI cricket

Brar's misery in the aforementioned Lord's ODI takes the third spot on this list.

The pacer also bowled 20 dot balls but went for big runs toward the end.

One of his overs even went for 19 runs as he finished with 0/97 (10 overs).

Coming to the game, England posted a mammoth total of 387/3 while batting first, with Ben Duckett (141) and Jacob Bethell (91) leading the charge.

Despite India's valiant chase, they lost by 27 runs.