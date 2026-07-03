Which team has most final appearances in Women's T20 WC?
What's the story
The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is nearing its end. Australia and England are set to cross swords in the final, which will take place at the iconic Lord's on Sunday. Both teams topped their respective groups by winning each of their five games. They then recorded convincing wins in the semi-final as well. Ahead of the summit clash, let's look at the teams that have been qualified for the most Women's T20 WC finals.
#1
Australia - 8 finals
Known for their dominance in ICC events, Australia have now qualified for eight Women's T20 World Cup finals. Their final appearances include the years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2026. Out of their seven previous finals, Australia have won six titles, ending as the runners-up only once. No other team has even managed multiple titles in the prestigious competition. Notably, West Indies are the only team to beat the Aussies in a WT20 WC final, in 2016.
#2
England - 5 appearances
Apart from Australia, England are the only team to qualify for more than three WT20 WC finals. The 2026 edition marks their fifth appearance in the summit clash. Their four previous finals were recorded in 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2018. After winning the inaugural edition in 2009, they lost each of their following three finals, which were all against Australia.
#3
Other teams with multiple appearances
Only two other teams have advanced to multiple finals in the prestigious event - New Zealand and South Africa. The White Ferns have been a three-time finalist (2009, 2010, and 2024), as their only victorious campaign came in 2024. South Africa have lost both their finals so far, in 2023 and 2024. India and West Indies are the other sides to feature in the summit clash (once apiece).