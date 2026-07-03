Australia have won 6 titles so far (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Which team has most final appearances in Women's T20 WC?

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:51 pm Jul 03, 202612:51 pm

What's the story

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is nearing its end. Australia and England are set to cross swords in the final, which will take place at the iconic Lord's on Sunday. Both teams topped their respective groups by winning each of their five games. They then recorded convincing wins in the semi-final as well. Ahead of the summit clash, let's look at the teams that have been qualified for the most Women's T20 WC finals.