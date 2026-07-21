Which batter has most ODI centuries in England?
What's the story
Amid the growing speculations around his retirement, Rohit Sharma slammed an incredible ODI century at Lord's. Rohit smashed a resounding 138 (110) as India attempted to chase 388 against England in the ODI series decider. Despite India's 27-run defeat, Rohit entered the elite Lord's Honours Board. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has the joint second-most ODI tons in a visiting country.
#1
Joe Root: 10 hundreds
Joe Root tops the century tally in England in the format. He is the only player with 10 or more such tons.
Across 99 ODIs, the English batter has slammed 10 hundreds and 24 half-centuries.
From 93 innings, Root has tallied 4,030 runs at an average of 52.33 in the nation. His tally includes a strike rate of 90.54.
#2
Rohit Sharma: 8 hundreds
At Lord's, Rohit scored his eighth ODI century in England. He has the most ODI tons by a visiting batter in the nation by a distance.
Rohit is India's highest run-scorer in England in the format. From 30 such matches, the former Indian captain has tallied 1,603 runs at an average of 64.12.
He also owns seven half-centuries.
Information
Marcus Trescothick: 8 hundreds
With his latest ton against England, Rohit equaled veteran English batter Marcus Trescothick. The latter slammed eight ODI tons at home from 60 ODIs. He concluded his career with 2,423 ODI runs in England.