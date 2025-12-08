Listing players with most runs in ODI series deciders
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently helped India win the three-match ODI series against South Africa 2-1. The duo hammered half-centuries, helping India chase down 271 in the series decider in Vizag. Both Kohli and Rohit once again starred for India in a pivotal series-deciding match. On this note, have a look at the players with most runs in bilateral ODI series deciders.
Rohit Sharma: 1,261 runs
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has played 24 innings in India's ODI series deciders. He has racked up 1,261 runs at an incredible average of 54.83 in these games. His tally includes 4 tons and 7 half-centuries. Only one other batter has more than four centuries in this regard. Overall, Rohit owns 11,516 runs at 49.21 in ODI cricket (33 tons).
Virat Kohli: 1,235 runs
Kohli follows Rohit on this elite list with over 1,200 runs. In 26 series-deciding innings, Kohli has racked up 1,235 runs at a remarkable average of 51.46. He owns 2 tons and 12 half-centuries. Kohli recently became the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history (14,557), only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). The former has the most centuries in the format (53).
AB de Villiers: 1,045 runs
According to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa's AB de Villiers remains the only other batter with over 1,000 runs in ODI series deciders. In 18 such innings, de Villiers has racked up 1,045 runs at an astronomical average of 95.00. His tally includes 5 tons, the most, and four half-centuries. Overall, the former Proteas batter hammered 9,577 ODI runs at 53.50.