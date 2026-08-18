A look at most prolific wicket-keepers in Test cricket

South Africa's Mark Boucher remains the most prolific wicket-keeper in terms of dismissals in Tests.

He concluded his Test career with 555 dismissals from 147 Tests, including 532 catches and 23 stumpings, according to Cricinfo.

Boucher also scored 5,515 runs at an average of 30.30, with five centuries. Until his Test retirement in 2012, Boucher remained a permanent member of the Graeme Smith-led SA.