A look at most prolific wicket-keepers in Test cricket
What's the story
Wicket-keeping is among the toughest jobs in Test cricket. It demands quick reactions, focus, and the ability to stay consistent throughout a long match. Over the years, several wicket-keepers have left a rich legacy behind. They have also added plenty of value with the bat to their teams. Here is a look at some of the most prolific wicket-keepers in the format.
Boucher
Mark Boucher (South Africa)
South Africa's Mark Boucher remains the most prolific wicket-keeper in terms of dismissals in Tests.
He concluded his Test career with 555 dismissals from 147 Tests, including 532 catches and 23 stumpings, according to Cricinfo.
Boucher also scored 5,515 runs at an average of 30.30, with five centuries. Until his Test retirement in 2012, Boucher remained a permanent member of the Graeme Smith-led SA.
Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist (Australia)
Australia's Adam Gilchrist is among the greatest wicket-keepers of all time.
In 96 Tests for Australia, the former wicketkeeper-batter effected 416 dismissals, comprising 379 catches and 37 stumpings
The 54-year-old was also known for his ability to score quick runs down the order.
Gilchrist, who played several impactful knocks, racked up 5,570 runs at an average of 47.60, including 17 centuries.
Healy
Ian Healy (Australia)
Before Gilchrist, Australia had the services of Ian Healy, one of the finest wicket-keepers of his generation.
Featuring in 119 Tests for Australia, Healy recorded 395 dismissals, a tally that includes 366 catches and 29 stumpings.
Healy's keeping technique was unmatched in the 1990s, an era where Australia ruled the roost across formats.
Healy also scored 4,356 runs at 27.39, including five tons.
Marsh
Rod Marsh (Australia)
The late Rod Marsh is another candidate in the top five of this list.
In a stellar Test career that concluded in 1984, Marsh bagged 355 dismissals behind the stumps, a world record back then, according to Cricinfo.
Not as athletic as Healy or Gilchrist, Marsh bowed out with 343 catches and 12 stumpings.
Marsh also scored over 3,600 Test runs.
Dhoni
MS Dhoni (India)
Over a decade after his retirement, MS Dhoni is still India's most successful wicket-keeper in Test cricket.
With an unorthodox technique, Dhoni effected 294 dismissals in the format, including 256 catches and 38 stumpings.
He also combined his glovework with important batting contributions down the order across eras.
In 90 Tests, Dhoni finished with 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09, including six centuries.