Decoding batters with 300-plus runs in a bilateral T20I series
What's the story
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips enjoyed a dream T20I series on home soil versus India. The five-match series saw India win 3-2. Phillips was instrumental in helping New Zealand fight from being 0-3 down. On Sunday, he scored a valuable 65* as New Zealand chased down India's score of 191/8. Phillips now owns the most runs in a bilateral T20I series.
#1
341* - Glenn Phillips vs India, 2026
As per Cricbuzz, Phillips overcame Phil Salt's record for the most runs in a bilateral T20I series.
Phillips managed 341 runs versus India from 5 games. He averaged a whopping 113.66 (SR: 185.32).
Notably, Phillips slammed a hundred and 3 fifties. His scores read 82*, 70, 17, 107 and 65*.
Overall, Phillips has scored 2,627 runs in T20Is. He averages 35.02 (100s: 3, 50s: 15).
#2
331 - Phil Salt vs West Indies, 2023
In England's 2023 tour of West Indies, Salt came alive and helped his side cook the hosts.
In 5 matches, the opening batter smashed 331 runs at an average of 82.75. His strike rate was 185.95.
Salt struck two hundreds. His scores in in the series read: 40, 25, 109*, 119 and 38.
Overall, Salt owns 1,852 runs at 34.94 (100s: 4, 50s: 10).
#3
316 - Mohammad Rizwan vs England, 2022
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is third on this list. In a 2022 series at home against England, Rizwan made his presence felt.
In this six-match series, he managed 316 runs at 63.2, as per Cricinfo.
He smashed 4 fifties with his scores being 68, 88*, 8, 88, 63 and 1.
Overall, Rizwan owns 3,414 runs from 106 matches (93 innings). He has one hundred (50s: 30).