Decoding batters with 300-plus runs in a bilateral T20I series

In England's 2023 tour of West Indies, Salt came alive and helped his side cook the hosts.

In 5 matches, the opening batter smashed 331 runs at an average of 82.75. His strike rate was 185.95.

Salt struck two hundreds. His scores in in the series read: 40, 25, 109*, 119 and 38.

Overall, Salt owns 1,852 runs at 34.94 (100s: 4, 50s: 10).