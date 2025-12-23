Listing New Zealand batters with most runs in a Test 

Devon Conway has joined an elite list of New Zealand players with the most runs scored in a single Test match. In the final Test against West Indies in Mount Maunganui, he scored 327 runs with the help of a century and a double-hundred. Conway's innings were instrumental in New Zealand's dominant 323-run triumph over the West Indies. On this note, we list down the NZ batters with the most runs in a Test match.

#3 Devon Conway - 327 runs vs WI, 2025 Conway, who takes the third spot on this list, became the first NZ batter to score a hundred and a double-ton in the same Test. He scored 227 runs off 367 balls in the first innings as NZ posted 575/8d batting first. In the second innings, he added another century to his name with a score of 139-ball 100. His match tally stood at an impressive 327 runs as NZ won by a massive margin of 323 runs.

#2 Martin Crowe - 329 runs vs SL,1991 At number two, we have NZ batting talisman Martin Crowe, who put up a show against Sri Lanka in the 1991 Wellington affair. The then Kiwi skipper made a 71-ball 30 in NZ's first innings total of 174/10. As SL posted 497/10 in response, NZ were under the pump. However, Crowe rescued them with a once-in-a-lifetime knock. He agonizingly got out on 299 off 523 balls as the match was drawn. Crowe registered a match tally of 329 runs.