Batters with most runs in bilateral ODI series deciders

During the Lord's game, Rohit became the first player to complete 1,000 runs in bilateral ODI series deciders.

In 18 such matches, the former Indian skipper has raced to 1,015 runs at a remarkable average of 56.39. His tally includes a strike rate of 101.60.

Rohit, who has won India several matches single-handedly, owns 4 tons and 4 half-centuries in this regard.