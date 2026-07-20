Batters with most runs in bilateral ODI series deciders
What's the story
Rohit Sharma finally silenced his critics with a fitting ODI century at Lord's. Amid growing speculation over his retirement, Rohit smashed an incredible 138 as India attempted to chase 388 against England in the ODI series decider. Despite India's 27-run defeat, Rohit entered the elite Lord's Honours Board. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 39-year-old now has the most runs in bilateral ODI series deciders.
#1
Rohit Sharma: 1,015 runs
During the Lord's game, Rohit became the first player to complete 1,000 runs in bilateral ODI series deciders.
In 18 such matches, the former Indian skipper has raced to 1,015 runs at a remarkable average of 56.39. His tally includes a strike rate of 101.60.
Rohit, who has won India several matches single-handedly, owns 4 tons and 4 half-centuries in this regard.
#2
Virat Kohli: 858 runs
At the Home of Cricket, Rohit surpassed his compatriot Virat Kohli, who has been equally brilliant in ODI series deciders.
From 17 such games, Kohli has tallied 858 runs at an average of 53.63, as per ESPNcricinfo (SR: 99.77). This includes nine 50-plus scores, including two tons.
Kohli's latest half-century came at Lord's, where he scored 74 off 60 balls.
#3
Quinton de Kock: 640 runs
South Africa's Quinton de Kock holds the third spot here, having scored over 600 runs.
Powering the Proteas in the series-deciding ODIs, de Kock has racked up 640 runs at an average of 49.23.
From 14 such matches, the South African opener has a strike rate of 103.56. He owns six 50-plus scores, including six tons.