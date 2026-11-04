Presenting batters with 6,000-plus runs in ODI chases
What's the story
Veteran batter Virat Kohli starred in India's opening ODI victory against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. Kohli hammered a whirlwind 74 (51), helping the visitors chase down the revised target of 143. This included a century stand with Shubman Gill after India lost Rohit Sharma. Notably, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in ODI chases. Here are the batters with 6,000-plus runs in this regard.
#1
Virat Kohli: 8,741 runs
According to Cricinfo, Kohli now tops this list with a staggering 8,741 runs.
In 180 chases for India (169 innings), the 37-year-old has an incredible average of 66.21, the highest by a distance.
Kohli has the most ODI tons in chases (30), apart from 46 half-centuries.
Coming to successful chases, his average shoots to 89.95 (6,477 runs).
#2
Sachin Tendulkar: 8,720 runs
Before Kohli, India had a reliable batter in Tendulkar during chases. With his aura, it was the Master Blaster versus the 11 players at one point.
Tendulkar, who starred in 242 ODI chases, is the highest run-scorer in the format.
In these games, he hammered 8,720 runs at an average of 42.33, including 14 tons. His average in successful chases is 55.45.
#3
Rohit Sharma: 6,801 runs
Former captain Rohit Sharma occupies the third spot here, having scaled heights in the format.
Rohit averages 50-plus (50.75) in successful ODI chases, having tallied 6,801 runs from 170 games (163 innings). His tally includes 19 tons and 40 half-centuries.
Rohit is among the greatest ODI batters, with as many as three double-tons to his name.