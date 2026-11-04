Presenting batters with 6,000-plus runs in ODI chases

According to Cricinfo, Kohli now tops this list with a staggering 8,741 runs.

In 180 chases for India (169 innings), the 37-year-old has an incredible average of 66.21, the highest by a distance.

Kohli has the most ODI tons in chases (30), apart from 46 half-centuries.

Coming to successful chases, his average shoots to 89.95 (6,477 runs).