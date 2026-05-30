Batters with most powerplay runs in an IPL edition
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He has become the first player in history to score over 500 runs during the powerplay overs (1-6) of a single IPL season. The achievement came during the second qualifier against Gujarat Titans, where he scored 31 runs off just 17 balls in the initial six overs. On this note, we look at the batters to clock the most powerplay runs in a single IPL edition.
#1
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 521 runs in 2026
The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi also became the first player in any T20 tournament to score over 500 runs in the powerplay. Albeit in a losing cause, he made an impressive 96 off just 47 balls in the aforementioned game. The southpaw finished IPL 2026 with 521 powerplay runs across 16 innings at a stunning strike rate of 233.63. His season tally read 776 runs at 48.50.
#2
David Warner - 467 runs in 2016
Sooryavanshi broke the previous record of David Warner, who tallied 467 runs in the first six overs of the 2016 edition (17 innings). The Australian, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, recorded a powerplay strike rate of 150.16 that season. Despite scoring a staggering 848 runs at 60.57, Warner finished as the second-highest run-scorer in 2016 as Virat Kohli's 973 runs trumped him. However, Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL title that year.
#1
Travis Head - 402 runs in 2024
Travis Head enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2024 season while representing SRH. Head scored 567 runs from 15 games at a mind-boggling strike rate of 191.5. He averaged 40.50, justifying his ₹6.8 crore price tag. 402 of his runs came in the first six overs as his strike rate in that phase rose to a mammoth 208.29. Notably, SRH finished as the runners-up in 2024.