Sooryavanshi tops this elite list (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Batters with most powerplay runs in an IPL edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:13 pm May 30, 202612:13 pm

What's the story

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He has become the first player in history to score over 500 runs during the powerplay overs (1-6) of a single IPL season. The achievement came during the second qualifier against Gujarat Titans, where he scored 31 runs off just 17 balls in the initial six overs. On this note, we look at the batters to clock the most powerplay runs in a single IPL edition.