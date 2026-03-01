Which captain owns most sixes in T20 World Cups?

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka played a valiant knock in their last ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Pakistan. His explosive 76* (31) nearly paved the way for SL, who were chasing 213. However, they fell five runs short eventually. Shanaka, who led from the front, now has the most sixes for a captain in T20 World Cups.

#1 Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) 21 sixes Shanaka hammered 8 sixes alone in his blazing knock against Pakistan in Pallekele. This took his total tally in the tournament to 21. Shanaka became the first-ever captain to hammer more than 20 sixes in T20 World Cups. He also has 20 fours while leading under his belt. Shanaka has scored 339 runs as captain at a strike rate of 138.93 in the tournament.

#2 Rohit Sharma (India): 19 sixes In Pallekele, Shanaka surpassed the former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. The latter smashed 19 sixes while leading India in the T20 World Cup between 2022 and 2024. Notably, Rohit racked up 373 runs from 14 matches as captain at a strike rate of 136.63. He remains the only player to have smashed over 200 sixes in T20I cricket.

