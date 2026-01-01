T20 WC: Dasun Shanaka makes records with 76* versus Pakistan

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka gave a valiant effort in the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring an explosive unbeaten 76 off just 31 balls. His innings included eight sixes and two fours but wasn't enough to save his team from a narrow five-run loss against Pakistan. The defeat also knocked Pakistan out of the tournament, paving the way for New Zealand and England to reach the semifinals from Group 2.

Effort A superb effort from Shanaka's blade Shanaka came to the crease when Sri Lanka were 101/5 after 12 overs. He formed a stunning 61-run stand for the 6th wicket alongside Pavan Rathnayake. Sri Lanka needed 28 runs from the final over, with Shanaka taking on Shaheen Afridi. The Sri Lankan captain hit three consecutive sixes and a four, bringing the target down to six off the last ball. However, he chose not to play it in hopes of a wide call that wasn't given by the umpire.

Sixes Shanaka makes these records with his six-hitting From 131 T20Is (118 innings), Shanaka now owns 1,912 runs at 20.55. He hit his 8th fifty. Notably, Shanaka surpassed 100 T20I sixes (106). As per Cricbuzz, the eight sixes by Shanaka is the most for a Sri Lankan batter in a T20I innings, bettering 7 sixes by Kusal Perera against India at Indore in 2017. Shanaka now owns 21 sixes as a captain in T20 World Cups. He surpassed former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (19 sixes).

