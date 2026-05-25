Batters with most sixes for DC in an IPL season

KL Rahul enjoyed a tremendous run with the bat in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He even scored a match-winning half-century in Delhi Capitals 's last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Rahul opened the innings and scored a blistering 60 runs off just 30 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes in the process. On this note, we look at batters to smash the most sixes for DC in an IPL season.

#3 Jake Fraser-McGurk - 28 sixes in 2024 Australian batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk takes the third spot on this list, having smashed 28 sixes across nine matches during IPL 2024. Fraser-McGurk finished the season with 330 runs across at an impressive average of 36.66. His jaw-dropping strike rate of 234.04 was the best among batters with at least 60 runs that year. The Aussie tallied four half-centuries, out of which three came off 19 balls or fewer.

#2 KL Rahul - 31 sixes in 2026 Rahul's four sixes against KKR﻿ took his total to 31 in IPL 2026, making him the first player ever to hit 30-plus sixes in a single IPL season for three different franchises. Across 14 games in the season, the DC opener smashed 593 runs at an average of 45.61. The Indian batter recorded a strike rate of 174.41—his highest in a season. Rahul slammed six 50-plus scores, including a record-breaking 152* against Punjab Kings.

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