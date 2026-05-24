KL Rahul concludes IPL 2026 season with these records 

Delhi Capitals (DC) racked up 203/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL 2026 game at Eden Gardens. Their innings was powered by a blistering 60-run knock by KL Rahul . He added crucial stands with Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, and Axar Patel. Rahul, who fell to Anukul Roy, concluded the season with 593 runs. He finished with six 50-plus scores.

Knock Rahul accelerates after steady start DC had a steady start after KKR elected to field. After losing Porel early on, the Capitals concluded their Powerplay at 53/1. Rahul upped the ante by smashing Sunil Narine for 2 sixes. Although the latter dismissed Sahil Parakh, Rahul hammered Kartik Tyagi to reach his half-century. After taking DC past 110, Rahul fell to Anukul Roy for a 30-all 60 (4s-5 and 6s-4).

Record Rahul reaches these landmarks Rahul recorded his sixth 50-plus score of IPL 2026, the joint-most in a season for a wicket-keeper. He also slammed six such scores in 2018. Rishabh Pant (2018) and Prabhsimran Singh (2026) also share the top spot with Rahul. Rahul scored his 51st half-century in the IPL, equaling Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli (76), David Warner (66), and Shikhar Dhawan (53) are ahead of them.

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Season Rahul's IPL 2026 and overall numbers Across 14 games, Rahul smashed 593 runs at an average of 45.61 in IPL 2026. The Indian batter has a strike rate of 174.41, his highest in a season. Rahul slammed a record-breaking 152* against Punjab Kings. For the third successive IPL season, Rahul scored 500-plus runs. The DC batter now has 5,815 runs from 159 IPL games at 46.15 (SR: 139.14).

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Information Rahul vs KKR According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has raced to 605 runs from 20 IPL games at an average of 37.81 against KKR. This was his seventh half-century. His tally includes a strike rate of 142.68.