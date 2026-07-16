A look at men's T20s with most sixes
What's the story
Washington Freedom pulled off the highest run-chase in T20 history, defeating MI New York by six wickets in Eliminator 1 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026. The match, played at Oakland Coliseum, saw MINY rack up 266/9 in 20 overs. WAF later won by six wickets in the penultimate over. As many as 51 sixes were scored, the most in a men's T20.
#1
51 sixes: WAF vs MINY, MLC 2026, Oakland
As mentioned, the recently concluded MLC game in Oakland recorded 51 sixes. This became the first-ever T20 to record 45-plus maximums.
An aggregate of 520 runs were scored, with three batters scoring tons and two recording half-centuries.
Centurions Nicholas Pooran (13) and Andries Gous (12) scored a combined 25 maximums.
Apart from 51 sixes, the MLC 2026 Eliminator also registered 30 boundaries.
#2
42 sixes: KKR v PBKS, Kolkata, IPL 2024
The previous record was 42 sixes, which came during the IPL 2024 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens.
In a record-breaking encounter, PBKS chased down 262, the then-highest successful chase in T20 history.
Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten ton with 8 fours and 9 sixes.
Shashank Singh, Phil Salt, and Sunil Narine were among the other six-hitters.
#3
42 sixes: STKNP vs GAW, Basseterre, CPL 2024
Later that year, the 42-six mark was achieved during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors in Basseterre.
The match saw the Warriors amass 266/7 in 20 overs on the back of Shimron Hetmyer's 91 (39). He smashed 11 sixes.
In response, STKNP perished for 226, but not before Andre Fletcher's 81 (33), who slammed 9 sixes.