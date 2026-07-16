A look at men's T20s with most sixes 

As mentioned, the recently concluded MLC game in Oakland recorded 51 sixes. This became the first-ever T20 to record 45-plus maximums.

An aggregate of 520 runs were scored, with three batters scoring tons and two recording half-centuries.

Centurions Nicholas Pooran (13) and Andries Gous (12) scored a combined 25 maximums.

Apart from 51 sixes, the MLC 2026 Eliminator also registered 30 boundaries.