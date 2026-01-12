Virat Kohli starred in India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Kohli scored a 91-ball 93, helping India chase down 301. Although the 37-year-old missed his ton, he unlocked other achievements. Kohli recorded his fifth successive score of 50-plus runs in the format. Here are the players with most streaks of five successive 50-plus scores (ODIs).

#1 Virat Kohli: 5 According to Cricbuzz, Kohli has five streaks of five consecutive 50-plus scores in ODI cricket. No other player even has three such streaks. The veteran batter has been in sublime form, having recorded scores of 74* vs Australia, 135 vs SA, 102 vs SA, 65* vs SA, and 93 vs NZ. Kohli now has 14,650 ODI runs at an incredible average of 58.60.

Information Multiple players: 2 South Africa's Quinton de Kock, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, and Pakistan's Babar Azam jointly occupy the second spot in this tally. The three players have recorded two streaks of five successive 50-plus scores in ODI cricket.