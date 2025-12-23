Year-ender: Players with most T20I runs in 2025 (Full Members)

The year 2025 saw some explosive batting performances in T20 cricket. Established and rising stars lit up leagues around the world. Some stellar performances were also witnessed in internationals, with Indian batter Abhishek Sharma redefining the art of powerplay hitting. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at the players with the most T20I runs (Full Members).

#1 Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe): 936 runs According to ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett finished as the highest run-scorer in T20Is this year among players of Full Members. In 25 matches, he racked up 936 runs at an average of 37.44. His tally includes an impressive strike rate of 147.86. He even slammed a ton in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final. Bennett also slammed 6 half-centuries.

#2 Abhishek Sharma (India): 859 runs India won three bilateral T20I series and the Asia Cup this year. Abhishek was the chief architect of this golden run. Having hammered 859 runs at a strike rate of 193.46, Abhishek finished as the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is this year. The opener tallied 5 fifties and a hundred (Average: 42.95). He slammed a record-breaking 135 (54) against England at Wankhede Stadium.

Do you know? Abhishek attains these numbers Abhishek was the only full-member side player to slam over 50 T20I sixes this year. He hammered a record 54 sixes. According to Cricbuzz, Abhishek became the second Indian with the most T20 runs in a calendar year, joining Virat Kohli.