Presenting Indian bowlers with 100-plus wickets in T20Is
What's the story
India continued their winless streak after losing the 2nd T20I to England at Manchester's Old Trafford. The hosts successfully chased down 191 with an over to spare. Despite the defeat, India had a few positives, including Axar Patel's 1/20. Axar, who was economical, became the first Indian spinner with a century of T20I wickets. Here are the Indians with 100-plus T20I wickets.
#1
Arshdeep Singh: 134 wickets
Last year, Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets. In 88 matches, the left-arm pacer has accounted for 134 wickets at an average of 19.44. He owns a fifer (BBI: 5/51) and an economy rate of 8.53. According to ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep is the fastest pacer to complete a century of T20I wickets (by matches). He took just 64 games for this.
#2
Jasprit Bumrah: 121 wickets
Arguably the finest pacer in the modern era, Jasprit Bumrah follows Arshdeep on this list. Bumrah has now completed 121 T20I wickets across 95 matches. He averages a stunning 18.08 and has an impressive economy rate of under 7 (6.51). His best figures read 4/15. Notably, Bumrah is among the few bowlers with 100-plus wickets in each of the three international formats.
#3
Hardik Pandya: 114 wickets
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is the only other Indian pacer to have taken 100-plus wickets in T20Is. Across 138 T20I matches, he has 114 wickets at an average of 27.13. He has 3 four-wicket hauls, with his best figures reading 4/16. His economy rate is 8.34. Notably, Hardik is among five men with the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.
#4
Axar Patel: 100 wickets
As mentioned, Axar is the latest entrant on this elite list. He is now the only Indian spinner to complete 100 T20I wickets. Axar, who made his T20I debut in 2015, took 98 games to reach a century of wickets. He now has 100 wickets at an average of 21.59. The left-arm spinner has an economy rate of (BBI: 3/9).