Presenting Indian bowlers with 100-plus wickets in T20Is

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Hardik Pandya: 114 wickets

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is the only other Indian pacer to have taken 100-plus wickets in T20Is. Across 138 T20I matches, he has 114 wickets at an average of 27.13. He has 3 four-wicket hauls, with his best figures reading 4/16. His economy rate is 8.34. Notably, Hardik is among five men with the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.