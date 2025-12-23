Year-ender: Players with most T20I wickets in 2025 (Full Members) 

Like every year, 2025 saw some riveting bowling performances in T20 cricket. Established and rising stars lit up leagues around the world. Some stellar performances were also witnessed in internationals, with Indian bowler Varun Chakravarthy continuing to spin his web. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at the players with the most T20I wickets (Full Members).

#1 Mohammad Nawaz and Varun Chakravarthy: 36 wickets According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz and India's Varun Chakravarthy finished as the joint-highest wicket-takers in T20Is this year among players of Full Members. Nawaz took 36 wickets from 26 matches at an average of 13.61. With an economy rate of 6.56, his tally includes a fifer. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy took only 20 matches for 36 wickets. He averaged 13.19 (1 fifer).

Information Chakravarthy attains these feats Chakravarthy was adjudged the Player of the Series award as India beat South Africa 3-1 in December. He claimed 10 wickets in the series. Notably, Chakravarthy now has the joint second-most T20I wickets in a calendar year for spinners (Full Members).

#2 Jacob Duffy (New Zealand): 35 wickets New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy had an incredible run across formats in 2025. He scalped 35 wickets from 21 T20Is at 15.08, the best average among full-member team pacers (at least 20 wickets in 2025). His economy in the format was 7.47 as he tallied three four-wicket hauls. Notably, Duffy became the first Kiwi bowler to claim 30-plus T20I wickets in a calendar year.