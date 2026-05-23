Bowlers to concede 50+ in an IPL innings most often 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become only the second bowler in IPL history to concede 50 or more runs on nine separate occasions in an innings. He achieved this dubious feat during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. On this note, we look at bowlers to give away 50 or more runs in an IPL innings most often.

Bhuvneshwar Bhuvneshwar Kumar—9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a tough time on a flat track against SRH, as his four overs resulted in 0/51. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the ninth instance of him leaking at least 50 runs in an IPL innings. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar's most expensive spell came against RCB while playing for SRH in 2024. The pacer returned with 0/60 from four overs that day. Overall, Bhuvneshwar is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 222 scalps at 26.37.

Shami Mohammed Shami—9 Bhuvneshwar joined Mohammed Shami at the top of this unwanted list. The latter has also bowled nine such spells. Shami even owns the second-most expensive spell in IPL history—0/75 (4 overs) against Punjab Kings while playing for SRH last year. He has not gone for 57 or more runs in any other game. Coming to his overall IPL stats, the veteran has recorded 143 scalps at 29.11.

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