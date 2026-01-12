Men with 150-plus wickets in T20I cricket

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has become the fifth bowler to breach the 150-wicket mark in T20I cricket. The wrist-spinner achieved this feat with a match-winning four-fer against Pakistan in Dambulla. His brilliance helped the hosts secure a comfortable 14-run victory in the rain-affected match. Have a look at this exceptional club of bowlers with 150 or more T20I wickets.

#1 Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): 182 wickets Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He has claimed an impressive 182 wickets from just 108 T20Is at 13.69. Rashid achieved his first 50 wickets in just 31 matches and took only another 22 innings to complete his century. He has 9 four-wicket hauls besides 2 fifers (BBI: 5/3). Rashid's economy rate of 6.07 is also sensational.

#2 Tim Southee (New Zealand): 164 wickets New Zealand's Tim Southee, who retired from international cricket in 2024, follows Rashid on this list. The former Kiwi seamer took 164 wickets in just 123 T20I games at a fine average of 22.38 (ER: 8.00). He owns 2 fifers and as many four-fers (BBI: 5/18). In 2022, Southee became the second bowler, after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, to take multiple T20I hat-tricks.

#3 Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): 158 wickets In December last year, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the third-highest wicket-taker in Men's T20I cricket. Rahman joined Southee as the second pacer with 150-plus wickets in the format. In 126 T20Is, the left-arm pacer has raced to 158 wickets at an average of 20.96. His tally includes an economy of 7.28. Rahman has 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers to his name.

#4 Ish Sodhi (New Zealand): 157 wickets Rahman earlier surpassed New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, now the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The Kiwi wrist-spinner, who made his T20I debut in 2014, now has 157 wickets from 132 matches at a remarkable average of 22.34. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls with the best performance of 4/12. Sodhi has an economy rate of 7.98 across 126 innings.