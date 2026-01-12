Wanindu Hasaranga becomes 5th bowler with 150 T20I wickets: Stats

Sri Lanka leveled the three-match T20I series against Pakistan with a thrilling 14-run victory in a rain-affected match at Dambulla. The game was reduced to 12 overs per side due to a two-hour and 20-minute rain delay. Despite the challenging conditions, Sri Lanka managed to post a competitive total of 160/6 in their allotted overs. Wanindu Hasaranga was the star performer for Sri Lanka with the ball. He helped his side restrict Pakistan to 146/8.

Bowling brilliance Hasaranga's 4-wicket haul stifles Pakistan's chase Sri Lanka's bowlers, led by Hasaranga, were instrumental in slowing down Pakistan's chase. Despite the difficult conditions, Hasaranga claimed four wickets for 35 runs in his three overs. All of his dismissals came from batsmen trying to play aggressive shots against him. His pace and turn proved too much for the Pakistani batsmen as they struggled to keep up with Sri Lanka's high run rate throughout their innings. He dismissed the likes of Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, and Shadab Khan.

Wickets Hasaranga gets to 151 scalps, joins these T20I legends Hasaranga packed a punch for the Lankans and deflated Pakistan. In three overs, he claimed 4/35. Hasaranga completed 150 wickets in T20Is with his third scalp. He has raced to 151 scalps at 15.68 from 92 matches. This was his 5th four-fer in T20Is. He has joined the likes of Rashid Khan (182), Tim Southee (164), Mustafizur Rahman (158), and Ish Sodhi (157) in terms of 150-plus T20I scalps.