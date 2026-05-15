Which team has most wins in 200-plus chases in T20s?

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a key 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday. The match was played in Dharamsala. Shardul Thakur's four-wicket haul and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 75 helped MI chase down a target of 201 runs with a ball to spare. On this note, we look at the teams to successfully chase down 200-plus totals in T20 cricket history.

#3 Australia and RCB - 7 wins each Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru share the third spot on this list, having recorded seven successful chases of 200 or more runs each. The former's ability to tackle big scores is evident across bilateral series and World Cups. Australia's highest chase in a winning cause is 244 runs against New Zealand in Auckland (2018). Meanwhile, RCB's best chase in this regard is 228 against Lucknow Super Giants last season (Lucknow).

#2 Mumbai Indians - 8 wins Mumbai Indians have also proven their mettle in high-scoring chases. The aforementioned game against PBKS saw MI achieve their eighth win in this category. Having chased down 221 versus KKR at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this season, MI recorded their highest successful run-chase in IPL history. The win against PBKS took MI to second place on the all-time list.

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