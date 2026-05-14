IPL 2026: All-round MI hand PBKS their 5th successive defeat

Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to defend their score of 200/8 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match was held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Prabhsimran Singh's half-century and a late blitz from Azmatullah Omarzai, helped PBKS get to 200. For MI, Shardul Thakur claimed a four-fer. In response, MI claimed a six-wicket win with one ball to spare.

PBKS Summary of Punjab's innings After opting to bat first, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran added 50 runs. In the 6th over, senior pacer Deepak Chahar dismissed Arya to get the first breakthrough. The in-form Cooper Connolly then joined Prabhsimran and they stitched a 57-run stand for the 2nd wicket. From a promising position, PBKS were then reduced to 111/4 and 140/7. It was Omarzai's blitz before cameos from Vishnu Vinod and Xavier Bartlett helped PBKS manage 200/8.

MI bowlers Summary of MI's bowlers Chahar bowled 4 overs and managed 2/36. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless once again. He clocked 0/35 from his 4 overs. Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with figures worth 4/39. Corbin Bosch managed 1/42 from his 4 overs. Raghu Sharma bowled 2 overs and conceded 22 runs. Will Jacks bowled one over and gave away nine runs. Raj Bawa claimed 1/11 from his one over.

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Prabhsimran Prabhsimran Singh slams his 5th half-century of IPL 2026 Prabhsimran played a key role for his side and looked in fine touch. His knock had four sixes and six fours With this knock, Prabhsimran got to 439 runs from 12 matches this season at 43.90. He recorded his 5th fifty. He is currently the top scorer for PBKS in IPL 2026. Meanwhile, in 63 IPL games, he owns 1,744 runs at 28.59. This was his 12th fifty (100s: 1). Versus MI, he has 191 runs at 31.83 (50s: 2).

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Do you know? 26th T20 fifty for Prabhsimran As per ESPNcricinfo, in 127 T20 matches, Prabhsimran has amassed 3,594 runs at 31.8. This was his 26th T20 fifty (100s: 2). His strike rate is 151.32. He has smashed 189 T20 sixes.

Information Omarzai shines for PBKS Afghan all-rounder Omarzai scored 38 runs off 17 balls. He slammed four sixes and 2 fours. In 173 T20s (138 innings), Omarzai has amassed 2,156 runs at 20.73.

Shashank Shashank Singh's dismal IPL 2026 season continues Shashank Singh has failed to live up to the billing PBKS would have expected out of him. The right-handed batter scored a paltry three-ball two. His scores in IPL 2026 read 4, 14*, 16*, 17, 19*, 4, 0 and 2. In 10 matches (8 innings), the batter has scored 76 runs from 43 balls at 15.20. His strike rate is 176.74. He has managed to smash only 4 sixes and 7 fours.

Shardul Thakur claims his 2nd four-fer against PBKS; 3rd overall In 8 IPL matches (6 innings) this season, Thakur has bagged 10 scalps for MI at 22.90. This was his maiden four-fer. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer raced to 117 IPL scalps from 113 matches (108 innings) at 29.68. This was his 3rd four-fer in the competition. As per ESPNcricinfo, Thakur has picked 24 wickets from 16 IPL games against PBKS at 20.54. This was his 2nd four-fer against PBKS.

Information 5th four-fer for Shardul in T20s Overall in T20s, the experienced campaigner has bagged 225 wickets from 196 games (190 innings) at 26.3. He clocked his 5th four-fer in T20s (5w: 1).

Record Third MI bowler with this IPL record against PBKS Thakur's performance makes him only the third MI bowler to take four or more wickets in an IPL match against PBKS. The other two were legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga and Munaf Patel. Malinga was the first to achieve this feat on March 30, 2010, with figures of 4/22 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Munaf followed suit on May 10, 2011, at PCA Stadium in Mohali where he dismissed five PBKS batters for just 21 runs in four overs.

Information Deepak Chahar races to 189 wickets in T20s Chahar (2/36) now owns 189 wickets in T20 cricket. He averages 25.25 from 172 matches. Chahar, who recently completed 100 IPL games, has bagged 93 wickets at 30.06. The former CSK bowler owns 9 scalps against PBKS from 13 games.

Chase How did MI's chase pan out? MI were off to a flier with Ryan Rickelton leading the way with a superb knock. Rohit Sharma took his time in this 61-run stand for the 1st wicket. MI then lost Naman Dhir (9) and Rohit (25) to be reduced to 88/3. Tilak Varma and Sherfane Rutherford added a 61-run stand to build MI's innings. After Rutherford's 21-ball 20, Jacks joined Varma as MI upped the ante. An unbeaten 56-run stand off 20 balls helped MI seal the deal.

Rickelton Rickelton surpasses 400 runs in IPL 2026 Rickelton smashed a fiery 48-run knock upfront for MI. He faced 23 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes. Rickelton now owns 430 runs for MI in IPL 2026 from 10 matches. His strike rate is 190.26. The southpaw has smashed 37 sixes. In 24 career IPL games, Rickelton now owns 818 runs at 37.18. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 4,680 runs from 165 matches at 32.27. He is one shy of 250 sixes (249).

Rohit Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian with 12,500 T20 runs Rohit became the second Indian to complete 12,500 runs in T20s. He accomplished the milestone with his ninth run. He ended up managing 25 off 26 balls, hitting two sixes. Rohit now owns 12,516 runs in 470 T20s (457 innings). In a stellar career, the 39-year-old has smoked eight tons and 84 fifties. He is the 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli and overall the 9th batsman to breach the 12,500-run mark in T20s. 7,314 of Rohit's T20 runs have come in the IPL.

Information Chahal gets Rohit for the 2nd time in IPL Rohit was out against PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. This was just the 2nd time Chahal dismissed Rohit in the cash-rich league. Across 11 innings, Rohit owns 42 runs off 44 balls, striking at 95.45. He averages 21 against the wrist-spinner.

Varma 10th IPL fifty from Varma's blade Varma scored an unbeaten 33-ball 75 for MI. He hit six fours and six sixes. In 12 IPL games this season, the southpaw owns 336 runs. He smashed his third fifty-plus score of the season (50s: 2, 100s: 1). Overall in IPL, he now has 1,835 runs from 66 matches at 36.7. He slammed his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 1). Versus PBKS, he has 227 runs from 8 matches at 45.4 (50s: 1).

Information Varma gets his 26th T20 fifty From 155 T20s (147 innings), Varma now has 4,635 runs at an average of 41.75. This was his 26th fifty (100s: 5). His strike rate is 146.03. He owns 226 sixes and 362 fours.

Do you know? How the two teams stand? From 12 games, PBKS own 6 wins and 5 defeats (NR: 1). They are 4th with 13 points. MI, who have already been eliminated, are 9th. This was their 4th win of the season (L8). They own 8 points.