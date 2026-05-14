Prabhsimran Singh slams his 5th half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh smashed a fine 57-run knock versus Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match is being held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Prabhsimran was part of two vital stands for PBKS at the top before perishing in the 12th over. Here are further details.

Knock Prabhsimran plays his part for PBKS Prabhsimran laid a foundation for PBKS with a 50-run opening stand alongside Priyansh Arya (22). The in-form Cooper Connolly then joined Prabhsimran and they stitched a 57-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Prabhsimran played a key role for his side and looked in fine touch. His knock had four sixes and six fours. He was ultimately dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

IPL 12th IPL fifty; 2nd against MI With this knock, Prabhsimran has raced to 439 runs from 12 matches this season at 43.90. He recorded his 5th fifty of the season. He is currently the top scorer for PBKS in IPL 2026. Meanwhile, in 63 IPL games, he owns 1,744 runs at 28.59. This was his 12th fifty (100s: 1). Versus MI, he has 191 runs at 31.83 (50s: 2).

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