Shardul Thakur claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in IPL: Stats

Shardul Thakur floored Punjab Kings (PBKS) by taking a four-fer for Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match is being held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Thakur took four wickets for just 39 runs in his allotted four overs. PBKS ended up scoring a competitive 200/8 in 20 overs.

Bowling breakdown A look at Thakur's 4 wickets Thakur opened his account by dismissing opener Prabhsimran Singh on the second ball of the 12th over of PBKS's innings. He then took Shreyas Iyer's wicket on the fourth ball of that same over. The third wicket was Suryansh Shedge, who was caught by Raj Bawa for eight runs off five balls. Thakur completed his four-wicket haul by bowling Marco Jansen (two) on the second ball of the 17th over.

Historic feat Third MI bowler with this IPL record against PBKS Thakur's performance makes him only the third MI bowler to take four or more wickets in an IPL match against PBKS. The other two were legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga and Munaf Patel. Malinga was the first to achieve this feat on March 30, 2010, with figures of 4/22 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Munaf followed suit on May 10, 2011, at PCA Stadium in Mohali where he dismissed five PBKS batters for just 21 runs in four overs.

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Wickets Thakur claims his 2nd four-fer against PBKS In 8 IPL matches (6 innings) this season, Thakur has bagged 10 scalps for MI at 22.90. This was his maiden four-fer. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer has raced to 117 IPL scalps from 113 matches (108 innings) at 29.68. This was his 3rd four-fer in the competition. As per ESPNcricinfo, Thakur has picked 24 wickets from 16 IPL games against PBKS at 20.54. This was his 2nd four-fer against PBKS.

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