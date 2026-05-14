How has PBKS's Shashank Singh performed in IPL 2026? Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh has been struggling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 34-year-old Chhattisgarh player once again failed to make an influence for his side in Match 58 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dharamsala on Thursday. The right-handed batter scored a paltry three-ball two. Despite being handed the chance to come strong as a finisher, Shashank has struggled.

Information Corbin Bosch dismisses the batter Shashank walked out when PBKS were reduced to 111/4. He hardly got the strike in two partnerships worth 12 runs each. In the 15th over, Shashank was dismissed by Corbin Bosch as PBKS got reduced to 135/6. A cross seam delivery trapped the batter lbw.

IPL 2026 Shashank's IPL 2026 season in numbers Shashank has failed to live up to the billing PBKS would have expected out of him. His scores in IPL 2026 read 4, 14*, 16*, 17, 19*, 4, 0 and 2. In 10 matches (8 innings), the batter has scored 76 runs from 43 balls at 15.20. His strike rate is 176.74. He has managed to smash only 4 sixes and 7 fours.

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