MS Dhoni attends inaugural Jharkhand T20 League opening ceremony: Details
What's the story
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni made his much-awaited return to the cricket field on Wednesday. He was present at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League in Ranchi. A video from the event showed Dhoni flipping a coin for the first match, a sight that had been missed during IPL 2026 due to his injury-related absence. Here are further details.
IPL hiatus
Dhoni's absence from IPL 2026
Dhoni's absence from IPL 2026 was a major blow for cricket fans. This was the first time since the tournament's inception in 2008 that he had missed an entire season. Chennai Super Kings missed his on-field masterclass throughout the season, eventually finishing eighth. However, his presence at the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League was a treat for fans who were eager to see one of India's finest cricketers back on the field.
Event appearance
Jharkhand T20 League details
Dhoni was seen in a black polo and sunglasses, looking relaxed while interacting with officials and players. He later sat in the stands as the crowd erupted into loud cheers, a testament to the love he still enjoys in his home state. Dhoni's presence has added instant credibility to this new tournament for Jharkhand cricket.
Tournament details
Tournament format and schedule
The inaugural Jharkhand T20 League features six teams: Ranchi Titans, Jamshedpur Steelers, Chota Nagpur Royals, Koylanchal Super Kings, Dhanbad Diamonds, and Santhal Strikers. The tournament will see a total of 27 matches, including semi-finals and the final, over the next two weeks. All games will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.