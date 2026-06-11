MS Dhoni attends inaugural Jharkhand T20 League opening ceremony: Details

IPL hiatus

Dhoni's absence from IPL 2026

Dhoni's absence from IPL 2026 was a major blow for cricket fans. This was the first time since the tournament's inception in 2008 that he had missed an entire season. Chennai Super Kings missed his on-field masterclass throughout the season, eventually finishing eighth. However, his presence at the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League was a treat for fans who were eager to see one of India's finest cricketers back on the field.