3 captaincy records of MS Dhoni unlikely to be broken
What's the story
MS Dhoni finally called time on his illustrious cricketing career on Tuesday, bringing an end to an era in Indian cricket, including the IPL. The only captain to win each of the three white-ball ICC trophies, Dhoni left behind a rich legacy as an astute leader. Here are his incredible captaincy records that are unlikely to be broken.
#1
Only player to lead in over 300 T20s
Dhoni finished as the most successful captain in T20 cricket.
He remains the only player to have led in over 331 T20s (Chennai Super Kings, India, Indians, and Rising Pune Supergiants).
Dhoni won 192 and lost 133 matches while leading (Tied: 2, NR: 4). Only five other captains have won over 100 T20s, with Dhoni's immediate rival being England's James Vince (122).
#2
200 ODIs as captain; over 100 wins
Dhoni's astute and out-of-the-box captaincy remains immortal in Indian cricket.
The legendary wicketkeeper-batter led in 200 ODIs, the third-most by any player. He remains the only Indian captain with over 100 ODI wins.
Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly are the only other Indians with 100-plus appearances as captain.
It will take decades for any other Indian captain to match Dhoni's incredible feats.
#3
Most wicket-keeping dismissals across formats
The captain-keeper combo makes Dhoni stand out. He won his sides several momentous matches from behind the stumps.
As a designated captain and wicket-keeper, Dhoni recorded 531 dismissals (412 catches and 119 stumpings).
The next player on this elite list is Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed - 150 dismissals (134 catches and 16 stumpings).