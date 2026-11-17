Dhoni finished as the most successful captain in T20 cricket.

He remains the only player to have led in over 331 T20s (Chennai Super Kings, India, Indians, and Rising Pune Supergiants).

Dhoni won 192 and lost 133 matches while leading (Tied: 2, NR: 4). Only five other captains have won over 100 T20s, with Dhoni's immediate rival being England's James Vince (122).