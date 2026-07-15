MS Dhoni to shape CSK's coach selection, mentor plans: Report
What's the story
MS Dhoni, the iconic former Indian captain, is likely to play a major role in Chennai Super Kings' future. According to a Revsportz report, sources informed that the former skipper will have a say in selecting CSK's next head coach. The development comes after Stephen Fleming's exit as head coach after an 18-year tenure. Meanwhile, Dhoni could also officially take over as the side's mentor.
Coaching impact
Dhoni may have influenced Fleming's exit
The report stated that Dhoni may have had a say in Fleming's departure as CSK head coach.
While this remains unconfirmed, a source told Revsportz that the former captain will play a key role in selecting Fleming's successor.
The five-time IPL champions are yet to reach the playoffs since their title win in 2023 and will take time to find their preferred candidate with Dhoni's involvement.
Player retention
Dhoni's association with CSK
Despite not playing a single game in the 2026 IPL due to a calf muscle injury, Dhoni remains associated with CSK as a player. He hasn't taken a call on his future yet.
The franchise retained him for ₹4 crore ahead of the 2025 IPL mega-auction after the BCCI's uncapped player rule.
This was done for players who had been retired from international cricket for at least five years.
Mentorship prospects
Possibility of mentor role for Dhoni
As mentioned, there are also talks of Dhoni taking up the role of team mentor, either next season or at the start of a new cycle in 2028.
Even without an official designation, he is likely to be given control over cricketing matters.
CSK have always relied on their former captain, who made them a powerhouse in T20 cricket.