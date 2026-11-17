'No better song to accept': Dhoni's emotional post following retirement
What's the story
MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The post featured a classic Hindi song "Mein Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon," which made it an emotional moment for his followers. "Fans proved me wrong. No better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it," wrote Dhoni on Instagram.
Career transition
Dhoni retires from IPL, takes up mentoring role
The post came on the same day Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that Dhoni would retire from playing for the franchise and take up a mentoring role instead.
At 45, his playing time had already reduced due to recurring injuries. He didn't play a single match in the 2026 IPL season.
CSK co-owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that Dhoni informed the franchise about his decision during a video call on Saturday, while discussions were taking place about player retention ahead of the upcoming auction.
Twitter Post
Dhoni posted this video!
MS DHONI RETIREMENT VIDEO. 🥹💔 pic.twitter.com/ec5VEsUDGU— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 17, 2026
Farewell message
'Maybe you should add my name...'
During the call, after discussions about team strategy and player releases, he quietly suggested adding his name to the list.
"We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and at the end of the call, Kasi (CEO Kasi Viswanathan) was just reading the list of releases and very quietly MS said, 'maybe you should add my name in,'" Gurunath revealed.
Legacy
Dhoni leaves behind a legacy at CSK
Despite retiring from playing, Dhoni will continue to be associated with CSK as a mentor. The franchise hopes his experience will help guide its younger players.
"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," said CSK owner N Srinivasan.
Dhoni leaves behind an incredible record of five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies as captain of CSK.
Stats
A look at his IPL numbers
uring his long-standing IPL career, Dhoni slammed 5,439 runs from 278 matches at an average of 38.30.
His tally includes a strike rate of 137.45 and 24 half-centuries.
Dhoni hammered 264 sixes, with plenty of them coming in the death overs.
He is also the only player with 200-plus wicket-keeping dismissals in the IPL (154 catches and 47 stumpings).