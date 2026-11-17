The post came on the same day Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that Dhoni would retire from playing for the franchise and take up a mentoring role instead.

At 45, his playing time had already reduced due to recurring injuries. He didn't play a single match in the 2026 IPL season.

CSK co-owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that Dhoni informed the franchise about his decision during a video call on Saturday, while discussions were taking place about player retention ahead of the upcoming auction.