MS Dhoni to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed that their star player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni , is likely to miss the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a calf strain. The news comes just ahead of CSK's opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday. In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson is likely to take over as the team's wicketkeeper.

Injury details CSK confirms Dhoni undergoing rehabilitation CSK took to social media to announce the news, saying, "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala." The franchise has not yet given an estimate for when the 44-year-old will be fit and ready to play again.

Twitter Post Here's what the statement said! Official Statement



MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.



Get well soon, Thala! 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026

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Upcoming matches Dhoni likely to miss 4 matches After their match against Rajasthan, CSK will face Punjab Kings (April 3), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 5), and Delhi Capitals (April 11). Even if Dhoni recovers within two weeks, he is likely to miss at least four matches in the tournament's 19th edition. This development has led to speculation about his future in the league and whether this season would be his last as a player.

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Team dynamics Sanju Samson joins CSK in trade Samson was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran going the other way. This move has further fueled speculation about Dhoni's future role in the team. Last season, he played all 14 matches for CSK, scoring 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.