Irani Cup: Mukesh Kumar claims his 11th First-Class fifer

In the 279-run chase, J&K's openers Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria gave them a solid start with a 54-run partnership. However, Akash Deep broke the stand by trapping Iqbal leg before.

Mukesh then dismissed Shubham Pundir and captain Paras Dogra in the same over, leaving J&K reeling at 65/3.

J&K's Abdul Samad and Khajuria tried to stabilize the innings for a while. However, Deep dismissed Khajuria, triggering another collapse.