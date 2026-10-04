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Home / News / Sports News / Irani Cup: Mukesh Kumar claims his 11th First-Class fifer
Irani Cup: Mukesh Kumar claims his 11th First-Class fifer
Mukesh Kumar helped Rest of India win by 167 runs

Irani Cup: Mukesh Kumar claims his 11th First-Class fifer

By Parth Dhall
Oct 04, 2026
05:29 pm
What's the story

Rest of India clinched the 2026/27 Irani Cup title after defeating Jammu and Kashmir by a whopping 167 runs in Srinagar. Mukesh Kumar shone with his bowling skills, taking six wickets for just 33 runs. This marked his 11th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. Thanks to his brilliant spell, ROI managed to defend 278 and bowl J&K out for 111 on Day 4.

Match breakdown

Positive start for J&K

In the 279-run chase, J&K's openers Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria gave them a solid start with a 54-run partnership. However, Akash Deep broke the stand by trapping Iqbal leg before.

Mukesh then dismissed Shubham Pundir and captain Paras Dogra in the same over, leaving J&K reeling at 65/3.

J&K's Abdul Samad and Khajuria tried to stabilize the innings for a while. However, Deep dismissed Khajuria, triggering another collapse.

Downfall

Mukesh wraps up the tail

J&K went from 89/4 to 111 all out in no time, with Mukesh running through their middle order. He picked up the last three wickets in the same over (29th).

In just 28.4 overs, J&K's chase was wrapped up, handing RoI a massive victory by 167 runs.

Mukesh shone with figures of 2/84 and 6/33 in the final.

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Numbers

A look at his numbers

According to Cricinfo, this was Mukesh's 11th five-wicket haul in First-Class.

The Indian seamer fell short of emulating his career-best innings returns (6/32).

In 62 red-ball games, the right-arm pacer has taken 242 wickets at an average of 21.82. This includes a match haul of 10 wickets.

Mukesh has also taken seven wickets from three Tests at 25.57.

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