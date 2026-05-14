IPL: Batters with multiple tons against two different teams

Veteran batter Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru 's six-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. Kohli hammered an unbeaten ton, helping the Royal Challengers chase down 195 with ease in Raipur. According to Cricbuzz, Kohli is now the second player to have slammed multiple tons against two different teams in the IPL. Have a look at this list.

#1 Jos Buttler vs KKR and RCB Jos Buttler was the first-ever player to slam multiple tons versus two sides in the IPL. The English batter hit 106* and 100* against RCB in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Buttler did the same against KKR in the same seasons (103 in 2022 and 107* in 2024). Overall, the England batter has seven tons in IPL history.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Gujarat Lions and KKR As mentioned, Kohli has joined Buttler on this elite list. He slammed back-to-back tons against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 (100* and 109). The season saw Kohli hammer a record 973 runs. And KKR are the second side against whom Kohli has multiple IPL tons (100 in 2019 and 105* in 2026). Overall, Kohli now has nine centuries in the IPL, the most.

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