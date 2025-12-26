Mumbai City FC dealt massive ownership blow: Check out reason

The City Football Group (CFG), the holding company of Manchester City , has announced its decision to divest its stake in Mumbai City FC . The move comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). CFG had acquired a 65% stake in Mumbai City FC in 2019 and during their tenure, the club became one of ISL's most successful teams with four major titles under its belt.

Strategic decision CFG's statement on divestment and future plans Confirming the divestment, Mumbai City FC said CFG has sold its stake in the club to founding owners Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh. "Mumbai City FC can confirm that City Football Group Limited (CFG) has divested its shareholding in the Club," read a statement from the club. "The founding owners will assume full control of the organization moving forward."

Legacy CFG's contribution to Indian football and future focus Reflecting on their partnership with Mumbai City FC, CFG highlighted the on-field success and broader contributions to Indian football over the last five years. "Since 2019, CFG and Mumbai City FC have reached new heights, winning two ISL League Winners's Shields and two ISL Cup titles," said a statement from the group. "This step reflects CFG's disciplined approach, ensuring its focus remains on areas where it can have the greatest long-term impact."

Continued involvement CFG's future engagement with Indian football Despite its exit from Mumbai City FC, CFG has assured that it will continue to engage with Indian football in other capacities. "CFG remains proud of the achievements and deeply appreciative of everyone connected to Mumbai City FC from players and coaches to staff, fans, and partners for their commitment and passion," said the group. The move comes amid growing uncertainty over the ISL's future as clubs seek clarity on both immediate and long-term prospects of India's top-tier league.

Ownership update! 𝗢𝘄𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 26, 2025