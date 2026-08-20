Hardik Pandya's IPL future sparks debate after cryptic post

The recent Instagram post from MI featured several pictures of their captain with the caption: "Memo: Make it HP coded."

This cryptic message has led to a wave of speculation among fans, some of whom believe it could mean that Hardik will stay with the team where he began his IPL career in 2015.

After leading Gujarat Titans in two seasons, Hardik returned to the franchise in 2024 through a high-profile all-cash deal.