IPL: Will Mumbai Indians let go of Hardik Pandya?
What's the story
The Mumbai Indians (MI) have denied any ongoing negotiations for the trade of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The denial comes amid speculation linking Pandya with a possible move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and other franchises ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL). An MI spokesperson told Sportstar that they are not currently engaged in player trade discussions.
Review process
'No player trade discussions are taking place'
The MI spokesperson clarified that the team is currently conducting a post-season review, examining all aspects of their performance.
They added that no player trade discussions are taking place at this time as such conversations can only happen after the review is completed.
"A range of options and ideas are being evaluated, which require time, hence no decisions have been made," the spokesperson said.
Captaincy challenges
MI's performance under Pandya
Under Pandya's leadership, MI have had a mixed bag of results.
In 2024, they finished last in the league. Although MI did qualify for the playoffs last year, they were far from their best.
While MI finished ninth this season, Pandya's own form dipped. In 10 games, he managed 206 runs at a strike rate of 138.25.
With the ball, he claimed four wickets. The all-rounder was also embroiled in several off-field controversies.
Transfer speculation
Other teams interested in acquiring Pandya
Despite MI's denial, rumors of Pandya's possible transfer continue to swirl.
Earlier, it was reported that CSK are in a strong position to sign him, even though there are no guarantees of captaincy.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are also said to be interested in the Indian all-rounder.
If he does enter the market, he could be a top pick for several IPL franchises due to his all-round skills and experience.
History
Pandya's return to MI
Pandya's return to MI was a result of a stunning all-cash deal.
The all-rounder returned to the five-time champions for ₹15 crore ahead of IPL 2024.
This trade took place after Pandya led Gujarat Titans to back-to-back IPL finals, including a title win in 2022.
However, he opted to return to the franchise, where he had spent seven seasons since his debut in 2015.
Soon after the transfer, Pandya was made the MI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.