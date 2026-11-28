Mushfiqur made his Test debut against England at Lord's in 2005, becoming the only Bangladesh cricketer to have played 100 Tests.

He achieved this landmark against Ireland in November 2025.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is also the first Bangladeshi player to score over 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

From 108 games (99 innings), he has managed 7,062 runs at 38.80. He owns 14 tons and 30 fifties.

His unbeaten double-century (219) against Zimbabwe in Mirpur in 2018 was Bangladesh's highest Test score until Towhid Hridoy broke it earlier this month.