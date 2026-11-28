Mushfiqur Rahim to retire from Test cricket in February 2027
What's the story
Mushfiqur Rahim, the veteran cricketer and Bangladesh's longest-serving Test captain, has had his retirement from Test cricket announced. The 39-year-old batsman will play his last international match during the first Test against England in Dhaka on February 14, 2027. The announcement was made by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal after a board meeting on Saturday. Here's more.
Career highlights
First Bangladeshi player to score over 7,000 Test runs
Mushfiqur made his Test debut against England at Lord's in 2005, becoming the only Bangladesh cricketer to have played 100 Tests.
He achieved this landmark against Ireland in November 2025.
The wicketkeeper-batsman is also the first Bangladeshi player to score over 7,000 runs in Test cricket.
From 108 games (99 innings), he has managed 7,062 runs at 38.80. He owns 14 tons and 30 fifties.
His unbeaten double-century (219) against Zimbabwe in Mirpur in 2018 was Bangladesh's highest Test score until Towhid Hridoy broke it earlier this month.
Leadership role
Longest-serving Test captain for Bangladesh
Mushfiqur was also Bangladesh's longest-serving Test captain, leading the team in 34 Tests between 2011 and 2017, as per Cricinfo.
Under his leadership, Bangladesh won seven matches.
He has also been one of the most successful players for Bangladesh in white-ball cricket.
After retiring from ODIs in 2025 and T20Is in 2021, he has continued to be a key player for the national team.
Decision
Tamim on why he announced Mushfiqur's retirement decision
Tamim, a long-time teammate of Mushfiqur, said the latter had requested him to make an announcement of his decision to retire.
"He informed me about his decision a few days ago," Tamim told the media.
"I told him to hold a press conference to announce it himself. I also requested him not to post on Facebook. He has been a great servant of Bangladesh cricket. So I wanted him to do the announcement properly. But he requested me to announce this."
Words
'BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq'
Tamim also said it was time to celebrate his the veteran 39-year-old's contribution.
"We can only thank him on behalf of the BCB. We want to pay tribute to his contribution to Bangladesh cricket," Tamim said.
"He has been a great ambassador and idol for many kids and cricketers. So BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq. There will be a few other things with him, which you will get to know [of]."