Why Mushfiqur Rahim missed 1st Test against West Indies
What's the story
Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out of the first Test against West Indies, which started today in Dhaka, due to a finger injury. The injury occurred during practice at the BCB Academy premises on Tuesday when a bouncer hit him while batting in nets. Despite an X-ray showing no tear, he was still in pain on Wednesday morning while trying to wear gloves.
Injury details
Hopes Mushfiqur will recover soon
The injury is a contusion, and Bangladesh team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan hopes Mushfiqur will recover within three days.
"He sustained an injury to his right index finger during practice yesterday. He remained under observation, but there had not been sufficient improvement by this morning," Khan said on Wednesday.
The veteran cricketer is expected to be fit for the second Test in Sylhet from November 5.
Information
Most Test runs for Bangladesh
It is worth noting that Rahim is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Test cricket. The veteran batter, who made his Test debut way back in 2005, currently has 6,957 runs from 106 matches at an average of 39.08.
Team changes
Towhid Hridoy replaces Mushfiqur
Mushfiqur's absence paved the way for Towhid Hridoy, who was included in Bangladesh's playing XI for the first Test.
The veteran batter scored an impressive 81 in his last Test outing against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
Bangladesh's XI: Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam.
Series significance
WTC 2025-27 cycle
The ongoing Test series against West Indies is part of Bangladesh's remaining six Tests in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.
To qualify for their maiden final, they need to secure four wins and at least one draw from these matches.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.